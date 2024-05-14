SC to Hear NGO Plea for Booth-wise Voters

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear on Friday a plea of an NGO seeking a direction to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to upload polling station-wise voter turnout data on its website within 48 hours of conclusion of polling for each phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta said the matter will be listed after advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for NGO Association for Democratic Reforms, sought urgent listing. Last week the NGO filed an interim application in its 2019 PIL seeking directions to the poll panel that “scanned legible copies of Form 17C Part-I ” of all polling stations be uploaded immediately after polls.

“Direct the ECI to provide tabulated polling station-wise data in absolute figures of the number of votes,” the NGO said. It added the plea was filed to ensure that the democratic process is not subverted by electoral irregularities.