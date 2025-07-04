SC To Hear HDFC CEO’s Plea Challenging FIR

NEW DELHI: HDFC Bank CEO and managing director Sashidhar Jagdishan on Thursday moved the Supreme Court, challenging an FIR of cheating and fraud registered against him on a complaint by the Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust, which operates Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital.

A two-judge bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and K. Vinod Chandran agreed to list his plea urgently and set the hearing for Friday.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Jagdishan, described the FIR as “frivolous,” noting that it was filed by one group of trustees in litigation against another. “The bank is simply seeking to recover dues,” he told the court. “They have lodged this FIR to twist our arm, and every day the bank suffers.”

Rohatgi added that the matter had first been filed in the Bombay High Court in June, but three benches have recused themselves. The next tentative High Court hearing is scheduled for July 14.

According to the Trust’s complaint, Jagdishan allegedly accepted a bribe of ₹2.05 crore to help the Chetan Mehta Group retain improper control over the Trust’s governance. The FIR, registered at Bandra Police Station under Section 175(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, lists charges of cheating, criminal breach of trust, and breach of trust by a public servant.

Separately, the Trust has petitioned the High Court for a CBI investigation into the matter.