SC to Check Airfares During Festivals

New Delhi: Flagging the steep rise in airfares during festivals as “exploitation”, the Supreme Court on Monday said it would intervene to address the “unpredictable fluctuations” in airline ticket prices.

A two-judge Bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta directed the Centre and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to file their responses to a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking binding regulatory guidelines to control erratic airfare hikes and ancillary charges levied by private airlines.

“We will definitely interfere. Just see the exploitation of passengers during the Kumbh and other festivals. Look at the fares to Prayagraj and Jodhpur from Delhi,” the Bench observed, addressing Additional Solicitor General Anil Kaushik, who appeared for the Centre.

Justice Mehta, in a lighter remark, told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was present in court, that while fares to Ahmedabad may not have increased, prices for other destinations such as Jodhpur had surged sharply.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on February 23 after the Additional Solicitor General sought time to file a reply on behalf of the Centre.

Earlier, on November 17 last year, the apex court had sought responses from the Centre and other authorities on a plea filed by social activist S. Laxminarayanan, seeking the establishment of a robust and independent regulator to ensure transparency and passenger protection in the civil aviation sector. Notices were also issued to the DGCA and the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA).

The plea alleged that private airlines had, without credible justification, reduced the free check-in baggage allowance for economy-class passengers from 25 kg to 15 kg, effectively converting a basic service into an additional revenue stream. It contended that the policy of allowing only a single piece of check-in baggage, without any rebate or compensation for passengers not availing the facility, was arbitrary and discriminatory.

The petitioner further claimed that no authority currently has the power to review or cap airfares or ancillary fees, enabling airlines to impose hidden charges and unpredictable pricing. Such unregulated practices, the plea said, infringe upon citizens’ fundamental rights, particularly during festivals, emergencies or weather disruptions, when travellers are compelled to fly out of necessity rather than choice.