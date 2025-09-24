SC Tells Centre To Create Portal To Trace Missing Children

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Centre to create a dedicated online portal under the Home Ministry to trace missing children and investigate such cases.



Emphasising the need for a “coordinated effort,” the bench underscored that a centralised portal was essential to deal effectively with the issue. It asked Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, to seek instructions on the matter. A two-judge bench of Justices B.V. Nagarathna and R. Mahadevan highlighted the lack of coordination among police authorities across states and Union Territories in handling missing children’s cases. The court said the proposed portal should have a dedicated officer from each state responsible for handling complaints and sharing information.Emphasising the need for a “coordinated effort,” the bench underscored that a centralised portal was essential to deal effectively with the issue. It asked Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, to seek instructions on the matter.

Earlier, the apex court had directed the Centre to remind States and Union Territories to furnish data on missing children cases.

The petition was filed by NGO Guria Swayam Sevi Sansthan, which flagged unresolved cases of kidnapping and missing children, citing the need for stronger action beyond the existing “Khoya/Paya” portal monitored by the Centre. The NGO illustrated its plea with five cases from Uttar Pradesh last year, where minors were allegedly kidnapped and trafficked by middlemen to States including Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.



