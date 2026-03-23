SC Takes Up Plea on Parsi Women Discrimination

New Delhi:The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine a petition challenging provisions that allegedly discriminate against Parsi women in matters of religious identity following inter-faith marriage.

A three-judge Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M. Pancholi issued notices to the Centre, Nagpur Parsi Panchayat, Ministry of Minority Affairs, Maharashtra government and the Charity Commissioner.



The petition, filed by Dina Budhraja under Article 32 of the Constitution, challenges Rule 5(2) of the Nagpur Parsi Panchayat constitution on grounds of discrimination.



Senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the rule violates Articles 14, 21 and 25 of the Constitution. The plea contends that Parsi women are denied religious identity and access to institutions such as the Agyari after marrying outside the community, while no such restriction applies to Parsi men.



The court noted that similar questions of law have arisen earlier and issued notice in the matter.



“We are issuing the notice. There is a similar plea with the important question of law,” the Chief Justice said.



The case raises issues relating to equality, personal laws and access to religious institutions.

