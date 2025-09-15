SC Stalls Key Provisions in Waqf Amendment Act

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the Waqf law, saying there was a 'presumption' of constitutionality in its favour, but stalled the operation of certain provisions, including the one which said only those who are practising Islam for the last five years can create a waqf.

Pronouncing an interim order, a bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih said, "We have considered prima facie challenge to each of the sections and found no case was made out to stay the entire statute."