SC Slams Lawyer for Citing Consensual Relationship in Minor’s Rape Case

The bench wanted to make it clear that consent was immaterial if the survivor was a minor. "Every paragraph you have written 'consensual relationship.' What do you mean by consensual relationship? You do not know the ABCD of law—why are you filing SLP?" Justice Kant, who was on the bench with Justice N Kotiswar Singh, sharply criticized the lawyer.

The bench also asked, "Are you an AoR (advocate-on-record)?" AoRs are lawyers authorized to file cases and pleadings in the Supreme Court, and the top court conducts AoR examinations for them.

"How are these people qualifying (for the AoR)? You don't know the basic law. 20 times you have said 'consensual relationship.' Tomorrow, you will say there was a consensual relationship with an 8-month-old child," the bench added. The lawyer apologized to the bench, which later issued notices to the police and others on the bail plea.