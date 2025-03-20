 Top
SC Slams Lawyer for Citing Consensual Relationship in Minor’s Rape Case

20 March 2025 4:31 PM IST

Justice Surya Kant criticises repeated use of term in bail plea, calls it legally invalid

Supreme Court reprimands lawyer for repeatedly referring to a minor’s rape case as a ‘consensual relationship,’ emphasising that consent is immaterial for minors.

A lawyer on Thursday got an earful from the Supreme Court for repeatedly writing "consensual relationship" in a bail plea of his client, who is accused of raping a minor girl. Justice Surya Kant said, "We got mentally sick after reading the petition. At least 20 times you have written 'consensual relationship' in the SLP (special leave petition). What is the age of the girl? You yourself say in the petition that she was a minor."

The bench wanted to make it clear that consent was immaterial if the survivor was a minor. "Every paragraph you have written 'consensual relationship.' What do you mean by consensual relationship? You do not know the ABCD of law—why are you filing SLP?" Justice Kant, who was on the bench with Justice N Kotiswar Singh, sharply criticized the lawyer.

The bench also asked, "Are you an AoR (advocate-on-record)?" AoRs are lawyers authorized to file cases and pleadings in the Supreme Court, and the top court conducts AoR examinations for them.

"How are these people qualifying (for the AoR)? You don't know the basic law. 20 times you have said 'consensual relationship.' Tomorrow, you will say there was a consensual relationship with an 8-month-old child," the bench added. The lawyer apologized to the bench, which later issued notices to the police and others on the bail plea.

