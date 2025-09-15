SC Sets Oct 7 for Final Hearing on Pleas Against Validity of Bihar SIR

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said it was presuming the Election Commission of India being a constitutional authority was following the law during the special intensive revision of electoral roll in poll-bound Bihar and cautioned in case of any illegality, the exercise would be set aside.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi fixed October 7 for hearing final arguments on validity of Bihar SIR while refusing to offer any "any piecemeal opinion" on the exercise.