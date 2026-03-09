SC Set to Hear Challenge on FIR Targeting Bar Council Election Panel

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear a plea challenging registration of an FIR against the apex court-appointed 'High-Powered Election Supervisory Committee' set up to oversee state bar council elections.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi was on Monday told by senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra, who also heads the Bar Council of India, that a lawyer has lodged an FIR against the panel.