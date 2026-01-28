SC Seeks NIA Reply in UAPA Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear the bail plea of a UAE-based businessman booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for allegedly funding unrest in the Kashmir Valley.

A three-judge Bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N.V. Anjaria issued notice to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on the plea filed by Naval Kishore Kapoor and sought its response.

Senior advocate Shadan Farasat, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that Kapoor has been in custody for over seven years and that the allegation of terror financing is not supported by corroborative evidence.

He argued that, according to the prosecution itself, Kapoor had allegedly provided funds to Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali to further secessionist and terrorist activities in the Valley, but the money was actually used to repay loans taken from scheduled banks.

Kapoor has challenged a Delhi High Court order passed last year dismissing his bail plea in the case. The High Court had held that the prosecution had prima facie established that the accused aided and assisted Watali in bringing foreign funds into India for secessionist and terrorist activities in the Kashmir Valley.

The High Court had also upheld a 2019 trial court order denying bail to Kapoor.