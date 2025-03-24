SC Seeks Maharashtra's Response on Contempt Plea Over Sindhudurg Demolition

The Supreme Court on Monday sought response from the Maharashtra authority on a plea seeking initiation of contempt proceedings for demolition of a house and shop in Sindhudurg district over alleged anti-India slogan during a cricket match.

The petitioner has claimed the demolition was conducted by the authorities after a frivolous compliant was filed about alleged raising of an anti-India slogan during a cricket match between India and Pakistan during the Champions Trophy held last month.