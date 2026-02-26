SC Seeks Maharashtra Reply on Bail Plea in Pune Porsche Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice to the Maharashtra government on a bail plea filed by Vishal Agarwal, father of the minor accused in the 2024 Pune Porsche accident case.

A Bench of Justices B.V. Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan sought the state’s response on Agarwal’s appeal challenging the Bombay High Court’s December 16, 2025, order rejecting his bail application. The matter has been posted for hearing on March 10.

The case relates to an incident on May 19, 2024, in which a 17-year-old boy, allegedly driving a Porsche under the influence of alcohol, knocked down two IT professionals in Pune, resulting in their deaths.

Earlier, on February 2, the apex court granted bail to three other accused, Amar Santish Gaikwad, Aditya Avinash Sood and Ashish Satish Mittal, noting that they had been in custody for 18 months. While granting bail, the court observed that parents bear responsibility in cases involving juveniles if adequate supervision is lacking.

The plea of Vishal Agarwal will be taken up for further hearing on March 10.