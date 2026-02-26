SC Seeks Expert Panel to Define Aravalli Hills, Extends Stay on Mining

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the ministry of environment, forest and climate change and other stakeholders to propose names of domain experts for a panel to define the Aravalli hills and ranges, and said only lawful mining would be permitted in the region.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M. Pancholi extended its earlier stay on mining activities for the time being.

The court had on December 29 kept in abeyance its November 20 directions accepting a uniform definition of the Aravallis and had stalled mining operations, noting the need to address “critical ambiguities” in the criteria, including the 100-metre elevation requirement and the 500-metre gap between hills.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for a litigant, submitted that his client held a valid mining licence and that operations had been halted due to the court’s order. The CJI observed, “We will allow lawful mining only... Let the experts tell us (the definition). We will cross all bridges and reach the right destination.”

The court requested the environment ministry to suggest names of domain experts along with their profiles for constitution of the committee. Senior counsel appearing in the matter were also asked to submit profiles of eminent experts. Senior advocate K. Parmeswar is assisting the court as amicus curiae, and advocate Jay Cheema was asked to assist in the hearing.

The Bench noted that licensed mining activities had come to a standstill but said status quo would continue until preliminary issues were resolved in a phased manner. It directed stakeholders to file written submissions by March 10 after the amicus curiae places his suggestions on the definition of the Aravalli hills and ranges.

The matter has been posted for constitution of the expert panel on the next date of hearing.