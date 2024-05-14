SC Seeks ED Response on Soren’s Interim Bail

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought the response of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) by Friday on a plea of former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, challenging his arrest in a money laundering case linked to a land scam.

During the hearing, Soren sought interim bail to campaign in the Lok Sabha elections citing the apex court order in the money laundering case involving Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta agreed to hear Soren’s plea against his arrest and sought a response from the ED by May 17 but refused to grant interim bail to the JMM leader without hearing from the agency.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Soren, said, “My case is covered by Arvind Kejriwal’s order. I need interim bail for campaigning.”

The top court, which was initially inclined to list the matter for May 20, fixed it for May 17 after Sibal and senior advocate Arunabh Chowdhury, also appearing for Soren, submitted “election will be over by then and he will be prejudiced if a long date is given in the matter."

The bench said there was too much work this week as a lot of matters were listed before it.

“Then dismiss this petition. Why should I be prejudiced? Elections will be over in the state,” Sibal said.

The bench told Sibal the matter can either be listed after the summer vacation of the court or during the vacation.

Justice Khanna said , "I can't help it. May 20, this is the shortest date available. We never give one week's time."

The bench initially expressed unwillingness to advance the date, but as Mr Sibal persisted with the request, it agreed to list it for May 17.