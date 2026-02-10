SC Seeks Centre’s Response on Excluding ‘Creamy Layer’ from SC/ST Quotas

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to file its response to the pleas seeking a direction to lay down criteria for exclusion of creamy layer of Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes communities from availing benefits of reservation in admissions and public employment.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and N.V. Anjaria was hearing the petitions filed by O.P. Shukla and the Samta Andolan Samiti seeking enforcement of the landmark judgment of August 1, 2024.

The creamy layer principle was laid down in the famous Mandal Commission judgment under which affluent people among OBCs were barred from taking quota benefits.

In a landmark verdict, a seven-judge Constitution bench headed by the then Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, by a majority of 6:1, held that states were constitutionally empowered to make sub-classifications within the SC community, which form a socially heterogeneous class, for granting reservation for the uplift of castes that are socially and educationally more backward among them.