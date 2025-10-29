SC Seeks Centre’s Reply in 10 Days on Sonam Wangchuk’s NSA Detention Challenge

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday took on record the amended plea of Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali J Angmo challenging the climate activist's detention and sought the response of the Centre and Union Territory of Ladakh in ten days.A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the UT of Ladakh, to file the response to the amended plea and posted the matter for hearing on November 24.

The bench also allowed senior advocate Kapil Sibal to file rejoinder, if any. On October 15, the top court deferred the hearing on the plea of Angmo after she sought to file an amended petition with additional grounds for challenging the detention of Wangchuk, currently lodged in Central jail at Jodhpur of Rajasthan.

It had noted that an affidavit filed by the jailor of Jodhpur jail stated that Wangchuk's elder brother and lawyer met the detenue. Earlier, Sibal had requested the court that Wangchuk be permitted to exchange some notes with his wife. The apex court had noted the submission of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that he has no problem with the detainee sharing notes with his wife.

The top court on October 6 had issued notices to the Centre and the Union Territory of Ladakh. It, however, refused to pass any order on her plea for providing her the grounds of detention.

Wangchuk was detained under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) on September 26, two days after violent protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh left four people dead and 90 injured in the Union territory. The government had accused him of inciting the violence.

The NSA empowers the Centre and states to detain individuals to prevent them from acting in a manner "prejudicial to the defence of India". The maximum detention period is 12 months, though it can be revoked earlier.