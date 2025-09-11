SC Rejects Plea to Stop Indo-Pak Cricket Clash

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to urgently list a plea seeking cancellation of the upcoming Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan.

The matter was mentioned for urgent hearing before a two-judge bench of Justices J.K. Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi. Dismissing the urgency, the bench remarked, "What is the urgency? It's a match, let it be. The match is this Sunday-what can be done?"

When the petitioner's counsel argued that the matter would become infructuous if not listed on Friday, the bench reiterated: "The match is this Sunday? What can we do about that? Let it be. The match should go on."

The petition, filed by four law students led by Urvashi Jain, contended that holding a cricket match with Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor sent a message inconsistent with national dignity and public sentiment.

The plea argued that such a match would be "detrimental to national interests" and to the morale of the armed forces. It further submitted: "Cricket between nations is meant to show harmony and friendship. But after the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, when our people died and soldiers risked everything, playing with Pakistan sends the opposite message-that while our soldiers are sacrificing their lives, we are celebrating sports with the same country sheltering terrorists."

The petition also said the match could hurt the sentiments of the victims' families, stressing: "The dignity of the nation and security of citizens come before entertainment."

India and Pakistan are scheduled to clash on September 14 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium for the 2025 Asia Cup.