SC rejects plea seeking removal of Kejriwal as Delhi CM

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a petition seeking the removal of Arvind Kejriwal as the Chief Minister of Delhi, the petition has cited his arrest in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy case as the reason for removal.

A Supreme Court bench dismissing the plea said, "it is up to Delhi Lieutenant Governor, VK Saxena to act if he wants to but we will not interfere.” It is a matter of propriety, but there is no legal right seeking the removal of Kejriwal as chief minister following his arrest, the apex court added.



Earlier, the Delhi High Court also dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) to remove Kejriwal as CM and imposed a fine Rs 50,000 on the petitioner, saying the PIL was only intended for publicity.



Kejriwal was granted an interim bail by the Supreme Court till June 1, keeping in view the Lok Sabha polls.