SC rejects petition seeking postponement of CA exams

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has rejected a petition to postpone the Chartered accountant exams scheduled on May 8 and 14, in view of the Lok Sabha polls.

The petitioners have argued that it will be difficult for the students to travel and reach the exam centre a day after polling their vote.A supreme Court bench of CJI DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra said that postponing the CA exams will cause severe difficulties to many students.The bench also noted that over 4 lakh students have applied for the exams and 591 exam centres have been alloted all over the country and postponing the exam at this moment will cause difficulty to many.The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has scheduled Intermediate and final level CA exams on 8 and 14 May and the phase 3 and 4 Lok Sabha elections are scheduled on May 7 and 13.