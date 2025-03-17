 Top
SC Rejects Fresh CBI Probe in RG Kar Case, Asks Parents to Approach HC

17 March 2025

Victim’s parents urged to seek legal recourse in Calcutta High Court.

SC Rejects Fresh CBI Probe in RG Kar Case, Asks Parents to Approach HC
The Supreme Court dismissed a plea for a fresh CBI probe into the RG Kar rape-murder case, directing the victim’s parents to approach the Calcutta High Court.

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea by the parents of the doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, seeking a fresh Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe. The court directed them to approach the Calcutta High Court for further legal recourse.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna stated that the parents are free to pursue their case in the appropriate forum. “Without making any observations, we dispose of the application, granting liberty to the applicant to seek relief from the High Court,” the bench ruled.

The case revolves around the tragic death of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor whose body was found inside the college premises on August 9, 2024. The initial investigation was handled by the Kolkata Police but was later transferred to the CBI amid public outrage and allegations of a cover-up.

In January 2025, a Sealdah court sentenced Sanjay Roy, a former civic volunteer, to life imprisonment without parole and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000. However, the victim’s family has demanded the death penalty, arguing that the punishment is inadequate. The CBI has also appealed to the Calcutta High Court for a harsher sentence.

The case sparked widespread protests from medical professionals and women’s rights groups, demanding better security in hospitals. The Supreme Court’s decision now leaves the next course of legal action in the hands of the Calcutta High Court, as the victim’s parents continue their fight for justice.

