SC Rejects Fresh CBI Probe in RG Kar Case, Asks Parents to Approach HC

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna stated that the parents are free to pursue their case in the appropriate forum. “Without making any observations, we dispose of the application, granting liberty to the applicant to seek relief from the High Court,” the bench ruled.

The case revolves around the tragic death of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor whose body was found inside the college premises on August 9, 2024. The initial investigation was handled by the Kolkata Police but was later transferred to the CBI amid public outrage and allegations of a cover-up.

In January 2025, a Sealdah court sentenced Sanjay Roy, a former civic volunteer, to life imprisonment without parole and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000. However, the victim’s family has demanded the death penalty, arguing that the punishment is inadequate. The CBI has also appealed to the Calcutta High Court for a harsher sentence.

The case sparked widespread protests from medical professionals and women’s rights groups, demanding better security in hospitals. The Supreme Court’s decision now leaves the next course of legal action in the hands of the Calcutta High Court, as the victim’s parents continue their fight for justice.