SC Raps MP For Delay in Permission to Quiz Minister

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Madhya Pradesh government to take a decision within two weeks on granting sanction to prosecute minister Kunwar Vijay Shah for his “objectionable” remarks against Indian Army officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who had briefed the media during Operation Sindoor last year.

Vijay Shah is facing an apex court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe over what the court described as “scurrilous” and “objectionable” remarks targeting the officer.

A three-judge Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Dipankar Datta and Joymalya Bagchi noted that the SIT had completed its investigation and submitted its final report. However, further proceedings were stalled as the report awaited mandatory sanction from the state government under Section 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with offences promoting communal hatred and ill-will.

“You have been sitting over the SIT report since August 19, 2025. The statute casts an obligation on you, and you must take a call. It is January 19, 2026 now,” the Chief Justice observed.

After perusing the SIT report submitted in a sealed cover, the court noted that the investigating agency had sought sanction to prosecute Vijay Shah after examining multiple aspects of the case. “The investigation is complete. The state must now take a call,” the Bench said, directing the Madhya Pradesh government to decide on sanction within two weeks and file a status report.

Taking note of the SIT’s reference to other alleged instances in which Shah is said to have made objectionable remarks, the court directed the SIT to probe those issues separately and submit an independent report on the proposed course of action.

The Chief Justice also deprecated Vijay Shah’s conduct, stating that it was “too late” for any apology. “It is too late to tender any apology. We have already commented on the nature of the apology submitted earlier,” the CJI said.

Earlier, on July 28, 2025, the top court had pulled up the minister for failing to place a public apology on record, observing that he was “testing the court’s patience”. The court had also expressed doubts over his intentions and bona fides. Vijay Shah had come under scrutiny after a widely circulated video allegedly showed him making objectionable remarks against Col. Qureshi.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court had earlier criticised the minister for using “scurrilous” language and ordered the registration of an FIR against him on charges related to promoting enmity and hatred.