SC pulls up Centre for toothless environmental laws on stubble burning

New Delhi: The Supreme Court criticised the central government on Wednesday for rendering environmental protection laws ineffective, specifically regarding the enforcement of penalties for stubble burning under the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Act of 2021 (CAQM Act).

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S. Oka, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, and Augustine George Masih highlighted that the CAQM Act was enacted without the necessary mechanisms for effective implementation to combat air pollution.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Centre, assured the court that the provisions related to penalties for stubble burning would be enforced in ten days, stating that regulations would soon be issued. She mentioned that an adjudicating officer would be appointed and that all necessary actions would be taken to ensure compliance.

Bhati also noted that the CAQM had sent notices to senior administrative officials in Punjab and Haryana, as well as to officials of the state pollution control boards, seeking explanations for their lack of action.

However, the bench questioned the seriousness with which the CAQM’s notices were treated, saying, “Please tell your chairperson of CAQM not to bail out these officials. We know what is happening on the ground.”

The court was informed that over 1,000 instances of stubble burning had occurred in various districts of Punjab, including Amritsar, Ferozepur, Patiala, Sangrur, and Taran Taran.

On October 16, the Supreme Court had reprimanded the Punjab and Haryana governments for failing to prosecute violators of stubble burning regulations and summoned the chief secretaries of both states to provide an explanation.

The court expressed its frustration over the inaction of Punjab and Haryana in implementing the CAQM’s directives aimed at curbing stubble burning in the national capital region.







