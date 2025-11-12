SC Orders Immediate Release of Delhi Lawyer Arrested by Gurugram STF

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the immediate release of Delhi-based advocate Vikram Singh, who was arrested by the Gurugram police's Special Task Force in connection with a murder case. A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and justices K Vinod Chandran and N V Anjaria passed the order after hearing senior advocate Vikas Singh, who appeared for the lawyer.

The court directed that Singh be released forthwith on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 10,000, and listed the matter for further hearing next Wednesday. The bench directed the Registrar (Judicial) of the top court to communicate the order to the Commissioner of Police, Gurugram, for immediate compliance.

Singh, an advocate enrolled with the Bar Council of Delhi since July 2019, is presently lodged in a Faridabad jail. The plea submitted taht the lawyer was targeted after filing an application before a court alleging custodial assault on one of his clients, Jyoti Prakash alias Baba, who reportedly suffered a leg fracture while in STF custody.

The retaliatory action by the investigating agency culminated in my illegal arrest, the petition submitted. The petition said Singh was arrested on October 31 without written grounds of arrest or independent witnesses, in violation of Articles 21 and 22 of the Constitution.