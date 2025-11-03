SC Junks Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Plea on Mob Lynching Compensation in UP

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind seeking direction to the Uttar Pradesh government to pay compensation to the victims of mob lynching.A bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi refused to interfere with the Allahabad High Court order which asked the petitioner to approach the state government.

The plea filed by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind and others had sought extensive directions concerning the implementation of the apex court's guidelines in the Tehseen Poonawalla case.

The plea highlighted the alleged failure of the state government in implementing the preventive, remedial, and punitive measures prescribed by the apex court in this judgment.

While disposing of a PIL filed by Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind seeking compliance with apex court's guidelines for checking incidents of mob lynching, the high court on July 15 had observed that every incident of mob lynching/mob violence is a separate incident and it cannot be monitored in a public interest litigation.

The high court, however noted that the affected parties have the liberty to first approach the appropriate government authority for the implementation of the apex court's directions.