SC Irked Over Delay in Appointing Legal Aid for Manipur Violence Victims

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed serious concern over the delay in appointing legal aid counsel to assist the victims of the 2023 Manipur ethnic violence in the ongoing trial of the cases.

The top court asked the Assam and Manipur state legal services authority to comply with its earlier directions on appointing legal aid counsel, who knows the local language, in the trials.

"The Legal Services authority of Assam and Manipur were directed to provide legal aid to each victim and their family... especially the ones who understand the local language. We have been told that both are coordinating with each other to shortlist the legal aid counsels. This should not have taken so much time.

"The Advocate General of Manipur assures that the matter will be taken up immediately and legal aid counsels shall be made available to the victim and their families," a bench comprising Chief Justice Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said in the order.

Opposing the claim that no victim has been provided with the copies of the charge sheet, Additional Solicitor General Aisharya Bhati, appearing for the CBI, said a copy has been given to each victim.

During the hearing, the bench noted that despite its earlier directions, including those issued on February 26, there had been little progress in ensuring that victims receive legal aid and access to key documents.

"It has been a month since our orders were passed. Nothing has been complied with," the CJI said.

The court was informed that the Legal Services Authorities of Assam and Manipur were coordinating to shortlist legal aid lawyers.

However, the bench observed that the process "ought not to have taken so much time" and recorded assurances from the Manipur government that counsel would be appointed immediately.

Senior advocate Vrinda Grover alleged that trials were proceeding in a "casual manner", with accused persons not appearing and victims' families not being provided copies of charge sheets.

The bench said that once legal aid counsel is appointed, they must immediately obtain copies of charge sheets to effectively represent victims.

It also instructed trial courts to specifically record whether such documents have been furnished.

Attorney General R. Venkataramani assured the court that specific grievances would be examined if brought to his notice.

The bench also sought updated status reports from multiple bodies involved in the process, including the committee headed by former Maharashtra DGP Dattatray Padsalgikar, which is monitoring investigations, and the three-member panel led by former high court judge Gita Mittal overseeing rehabilitation.

On February 26, the apex court had directed the CBI and Manipur SITs to furnish copies of charge sheets to victims and their families, noting that many were unaware of the status of cases.

The directions came after perusing a status report indicating that charge sheets had been filed in several cases, while investigations in others were ongoing.

The court had also mandated free legal aid for victims, including provision for travel, accommodation, and language-appropriate representation, given that trials are being conducted in Guwahati after transfer from Manipur.

More than 200 people have been killed, several hundred injured and thousands displaced since ethnic violence first broke out in Manipur on May 3, 2023, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.