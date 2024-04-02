SC Grants Bail To AAP Leader Sanjay Singh In Delhi Excise Policy Scam Case

AAP MP and senior leader Sanjay Singh granted bail by Supreme Court in the Delhi Excise Policy Case. A supreme court bench constituting of Justices Dipankar Datta, Prasanna Varle and Sanjiv Khanna gave orders to release Mr. Singh who was in jail for the last six months in connection with alleged Delhi Excise Policy Scam case, after ED informed the bench that Sanjay Singh custody is no longer required by it.

Sanjay Singh is the only AAP leader to have been granted bail in the said case. His other AAP colleagues - Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal are still in the custody in connection with Delhi Excise Policy Scam Case.

Incidentally, The Rouse Avenue Court has yesterday granted ED 15 days custody of his leader and Aam Aadmi Party Convener Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in money laundering case linked to Delhi Excise Policy Scam. Earlier in the day, at AAP press conference, another AAP leader Atishi had alleged that she was being coerced with 'BJP Aao Ya Jail Jao' (join BJP or face arrest by ED).