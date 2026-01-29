SC Flags Protests Over Karthigai Deepam order

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought the response of the Tamil Nadu government on a plea seeking action against protesters who allegedly made caste- and religion-based defamatory remarks against Justice G.R. Swaminathan of the Madras High Court following his order permitting the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam oil lamp on the Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai.

A two-judge Bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and P. B. Varale issued notices to the Tamil Nadu government, the Director General of Police, the Chennai Commissioner of Police and other authorities.

The apex court directed the state government to file a status report and posted the matter for further hearing on February 2.

The court was hearing a petition filed by advocate G.S. Mani, who alleged that ruling DMK-supported parties, including Left parties, along with certain individuals and lawyers, held illegal protests in public places as well as within the premises of the Madras High Court at Chennai and Madurai. The petition claimed that highly contemptuous remarks were made against Justice Swaminathan during these protests.

According to the plea, the caste- and religion-based remarks were intended to disturb social harmony and provoke law-and-order and communal unrest. It sought directions to the State government and police authorities to initiate strict legal action, including criminal proceedings, against those responsible.

On December 1, 2025, Justice Swaminathan had allowed writ petitions seeking arrangements to light the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon, a stone lamp pillar located on the Thiruparankundram hillock near a dargah. In his order, the judge observed that lighting the lamp would not affect the structure of the dargah, which is situated at a distance of more than 50 metres from the stone pillar.

When the order remained unimplemented, Justice Swaminathan passed a further order on December 3, permitting devotees themselves to light the lamp and directing the Central Industrial Security Force to provide protection.

This subsequent direction prompted the Tamil Nadu government to approach the Supreme Court.



