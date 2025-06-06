Supreme Court Flags Delay in Property Disputes

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has expressed concern over the delay in deciding property owners-tenants disputes while hearing a case emanating from the Bombay high court.

A two-judge bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and Manoj Misra "requested" the Bombay high court Chief Justice to examine the pendency of such cases there.

The apex court was hearing appeals against an order of the high court relating to a dispute on "per square foot rate" at which the mesne profit was to be calculated in relation to Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd's occupation as tenant of "Harchandrai House" in Mumbai.

