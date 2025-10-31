SC Dismisses Centre’s Plea on IPS Deputation in CAPFs

NEW DELHI: In a setback to the Centre, the Supreme Court has dismissed a plea seeking review of its earlier verdict directing that the deputation of IPS officers in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) be reduced and that a cadre review be completed within six months.

A two-judge bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan heard the Centre’s plea seeking a review of the apex court’s May 23, 2025 judgment.

The court stated, “We have carefully examined the contents of the review petition and the documents appended thereto and are satisfied that no case has been made out for review of the judgment dated May 23, 2025.”

The Supreme Court, which considered the review petition in chambers, also rejected the request for an oral hearing in open court.

“The review petition is, accordingly, dismissed,” the court said in its October 28 order.

On May 23, the top court had directed the Centre to conduct a cadre review, which was due in 2021, across all CAPFs including the ITBP, BSF, CRPF, CISF, and SSB and to complete it within six months.

A bench of Justices Abhay S. Oka (since retired) and Ujjal Bhuyan had also directed the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to take an appropriate decision within three months of receiving the action-taken report from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on the cadre review and amendments to service or recruitment rules.

The court’s earlier verdict came in response to multiple petitions seeking non-functional financial upgradation, cadre review, and amendments to recruitment rules to reduce IPS officers’ deputation in CAPFs.

“Keeping in mind the twin objectives of service mobility for CAPF cadre officers removing stagnation on one hand and addressing operational requirements on the other we are of the view that the number of posts earmarked for deputation up to the level of Senior Administrative Grade (SAG) should be progressively reduced within an outer limit of two years,” the court had observed.

The bench said such a move would ensure greater participation of CAPF cadre officers in administrative decision-making, addressing long-standing grievances within the forces.

Acknowledging the vital role of CAPFs in maintaining border security and internal peace, the court noted the Centre’s argument that the presence of IPS officers was essential to preserve the character and structure of each CAPF.

“This is a policy decision. Of course, individual IPS officers or their associations cannot dictate how much of the deputation quota should exist or for how long it should continue. They are on deputation based on the policy decision of the central government, reflected in the service and recruitment rules of the CAPFs,” the court said.

However, it added that the grievances of CAPF cadre officers could not be ignored.

“Their dedicated service in upholding the nation’s security, integrity, and sovereignty must be duly recognised,” it said.

The court also noted that CAPF officers serve under demanding conditions and face stagnation due to limited promotion opportunities caused by lateral entries at senior levels.

“Such stagnation can adversely impact morale. This too must be considered when reviewing policy decisions,” the bench stated.