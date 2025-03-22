SC Dismisses Bar Council's Petition on Convicts Attending LLB Classes

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition by the Bar Council of India (BCI), which had challenged a Kerala High Court order permitting two murder convicts to pursue LLB classes virtually. The bench, led by Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, made it clear that the BCI had no role in regulating legal education, emphasizing that it should be left to jurists and legal academicians.

The case stemmed from a Kerala High Court ruling on November 23, 2023, that allowed the two convicted men to attend LLB classes online, despite their conviction. The BCI argued that the convicts should not be allowed to study law under the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations, which they claimed require physical attendance.

However, Justices Kant and Singh questioned the BCI’s stance, pointing out that the convicts could be acquitted by higher courts in the future. "Why would BCI challenge this kind of progressive order?" Justice Kant asked, urging the council to adopt a more open-minded approach.

While the BCI counsel clarified that they were not seeking a stay on the high court's order but wanted the legal implications of the case to be addressed, the Supreme Court upheld the Kerala High Court's ruling. The court noted that the decision to allow the convicts to attend virtual classes was based on the specific facts of the case.

This ruling is being seen as a significant step towards progressive reforms in legal education, with the court rejecting the BCI’s conservative stance on the matter.