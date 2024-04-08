SC Dismisses AAP Leader Sanjay Singh's Plea Against Gujarat HC Order In Criminal Defamation Case

Supreme Court dismissed AAP Leader Sanjay Singh's plea against Gujarat High Court order rejecting his petition to quash summons issued to him by a Magistrate Court in criminal defamation case filed by Gujarat University pertaining to alleged comments made on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's educational qualifications.

The defamation case was filed by Gujarat University registrar Piyush Patel against Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh over their alleged comments made after Chief Information Commissioner's order for providing information on PM Modi's educational qualifications under an RTI (Right To Information Act) query, was put aside by the Gujarat High Court.

The two leaders, as per the complaint file by the university registrar, had made derogatory comments at press conferences and micro blogging platform X targeting the university on Prime Minster Modi's degrees. These comments hurt the prestige of Gujarat University which has established its reputation in the public, Patel mentioned in the complaint.



