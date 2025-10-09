SC Defers Hearing On ‘Green Crackers’ To Oct. 10

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday deferred to October 10 the hearing on matters related to the manufacture and sale of ‘green crackers’ in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

On September 26, the court had permitted certified manufacturers to produce “green” crackers, on the condition that they would not sell them in the prohibited Delhi-NCR region without prior approval.

The Bench had also asked the Centre to reconsider the blanket ban on the manufacture of firecrackers in the region and directed the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) to consult all stakeholders, including the Delhi government, manufacturers, and sellers, before arriving at a final decision.

On Wednesday, a Bench of Chief Justice B.R. Gavai and Justice K. Vinod Chandran was scheduled to hear the matter, including the Centre’s report. However, a law officer representing the Centre sought an adjournment, which the court allowed.