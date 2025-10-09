 Top
Home » Nation

SC Defers Hearing On ‘Green Crackers’ To Oct. 10

Nation
DC Correspondent
9 Oct 2025 1:36 AM IST

On September 26, the court had permitted certified manufacturers to produce “green” crackers, on the condition that they would not sell them in the prohibited Delhi-NCR region without prior approval.

SC Defers Hearing On ‘Green Crackers’ To Oct. 10
x
On Wednesday, a Bench of Chief Justice B.R. Gavai and Justice K. Vinod Chandran was scheduled to hear the matter, including the Centre’s report.—DC Image

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday deferred to October 10 the hearing on matters related to the manufacture and sale of ‘green crackers’ in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

On September 26, the court had permitted certified manufacturers to produce “green” crackers, on the condition that they would not sell them in the prohibited Delhi-NCR region without prior approval.

The Bench had also asked the Centre to reconsider the blanket ban on the manufacture of firecrackers in the region and directed the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) to consult all stakeholders, including the Delhi government, manufacturers, and sellers, before arriving at a final decision.

On Wednesday, a Bench of Chief Justice B.R. Gavai and Justice K. Vinod Chandran was scheduled to hear the matter, including the Centre’s report. However, a law officer representing the Centre sought an adjournment, which the court allowed.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Supreme Court National Capital Region (NCR) Ministry of Environment Forests and Climate change 
India Delhi New Delhi 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X