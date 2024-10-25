SC declines to order status quo on illegal demolition of Muslim places of worship in Gujarat

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to order a status quo on alleged illegal demolition of Muslim places of worship and other structures at Gir Somnath in Gujarat.A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan was initially inclined to order the status quo.

However, as the hearing progressed, the bench said no such order was needed at this stage.

At the outset, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for a Muslim party, said the properties were on the Waqf land and the state government be directed not to create any third party rights.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Gujarat government, said there was nothing in the name of the petitioner Auliya-E-Deen Committee and it is a government land.

The top court was hearing a contempt petition against Gujarat authorities for allegedly illegally demolishing residential and religious structures in the state despite an interim stay and without its prior nod.