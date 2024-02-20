SC Declares AAP Candidate Kuldeep Kumar ‘validly elected’

New Delhi: The Supreme Court reviewed the counting day video and declared Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Kuldeep Kumar ‘validly elected’ as Chandigarh Mayor, The review was necessitated after finding eight votes defaced, which pushed the officials to consider them invalid. However, the apex court treated all the eight votes as valid.

After watching the video recordings and scrutinising the ballot papers, the SC Bench also observed that the election presiding officer made deliberate attempt to deface eight ballot papers and ordered prosecution of the returning officer Anil Masih for the misdemeanour.

On Tuesday, the top court said it would direct recounting of votes polled in the controversial Chandigarh mayoral election and declaration of result. The Bench, comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, also said that the ballot papers on which Masih made some markings were cast in favour of the AAP candidate.

The Bench heard the plea of defeated AAP candidate Kuldeep Kumar, accusing returning officer Anil Masih of electoral malpractices.

The ballot papers and video were taken to the apex court by a judicial officer appointed by the Punjab & Haryana High Court's Registrar General.