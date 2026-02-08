SC Deadline Expired: MP Govt Weighs Seeking Extension In Vijay Shah Hate Speech Case

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh government is seriously considering seeking more time from the supreme court to take a decision on granting permission to prosecute cabinet minister Vijay Shah in connection with his controversial remarks targeting Indian Army Colonel Sofya Quresh, sources said on Saturday.

The state government may take the plea of incomplete probe by the special investigation team (SIT), constituted to probe the matter, to seek more time from the supreme court to take a call on granting permission to prosecute him, a senior state government official said.

The supreme court had on January 19 directed the state government to take a decision on the matter within two weeks.

The state government is however yet to take a decision even as the deadline set by the apex court expired on February two.

Sources said that the state government may file its response on February nine.

In another development, the minister, an eight-time MLA from Harsud (ST) Assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district, on Saturday once again apologized for making the controversial remarks, saying that “I am reiterating it again today that I had no intention of insulting any woman officer, the Indian Army, or any section of society. I made the remarks in a moment of patriotic fervour, excitement and passion. The intent behind the mistake should be taken into account”.

He further added that ‘It is imperative to maintain decorum and sensitivity in one’s words while being in public life. I have done introspection and learned a lesson. I will ensure that such a mistake does not recur in future. I sincerely apologize to all the citizens, and the Indian Army if my words had hurt anyone”.

The issue relates to an address by the minister at a function at Raikund village in Mhow in Madhya Pradesh on May 11, 2025 when he allegedly made derogatory remarks targeting Col Qureshi.