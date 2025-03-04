SC slams states for failing to ensure affordable healthcare, medicine prices

The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed concern over the failure of state governments to ensure affordable medical care and infrastructure, particularly highlighting the issue of high medicine prices. The Court criticized the inability of states to provide reasonably priced medicines, especially essential drugs, to the poorer sections of society.

The remarks came during the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by a petitioner who argued that private hospitals were coercing patients and their families into purchasing medicines, implants, and other medical items from in-house pharmacies, often at inflated prices. The PIL pointed out the excessive mark-ups being imposed on essential medical products, which were further burdening vulnerable sections of society.

The bench, comprising Justice Surya Kant and Justice NK Singh, voiced concern over the growing issue, calling it an unfair practice that exploited patients at their most vulnerable. The judges noted that the pricing of essential medicines must be fair and accessible, especially for individuals from lower-income backgrounds who relied on public healthcare services.

In response, several state governments, including Orissa, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan, filed counter-affidavits, stating that they had adhered to the central government's price control orders for essential medicines. These states argued that they were following the guidelines laid out by the central government to ensure the availability of medicines at reasonable prices for the public.

However, the Supreme Court bench questioned whether these regulations were being effectively implemented at the state level. The Court observed that despite the central government’s price control orders, many states still struggled to provide essential medicines at affordable rates, particularly in rural and economically backward areas. The judges emphasized the need for states to take proactive measures to bridge the gap in healthcare accessibility and improve the affordability of essential drugs.

The Court has directed the central and state governments to submit detailed responses on the steps being taken to address the issue. The case is set to be heard again in the coming weeks, with the Supreme Court urging a swift and effective solution to improve healthcare affordability across the country.