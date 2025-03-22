SC Collegium to Examine Report on Justice Yashwant Varma Inquiry

Justice Upadhyay had commenced the in-house enquiry procedure collecting evidence and information in the incident and submitted his report on Friday. The apex court collegium will examine the report and may initiate further action.

The purported discovery of a huge stash of cash happened following a fire at Justice Varma's Lutyens Delhi residence at around 11.35 pm on Holi night on March 14, prompting the Delhi fire department personnel to rush to the spot and douse it.

The top court in a statement on Friday said the Delhi High Court chief justice had initiated an in-house inquiry against him and the proposal to transfer him to the Allahabad High Court was separate. "There is misinformation and rumours being spread with regard to the incident at the residence of Justice Yashwant Varma," the statement said.

Upon receiving the information, the apex court said Justice Upadhyaya "commenced the in-house enquiry procedure collecting evidence and information". Justice Upadhyaya was stated to have commenced the enquiry prior to the collegium meeting on March 20.

The apex court said the proposal for transferring him was examined by the apex court collegium comprising the CJI and four senior-most judges on March 20, and thereafter letters were shot off to the consultee judges of the top court, the chief justices of the high courts concerned apart from Justice Varma.

"Responses received will be examined and, thereupon, the collegium will pass a resolution," the court said.