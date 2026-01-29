 Top
SC Collegium Names Balaji Medamalli as APHC Judge

29 Jan 2026 9:24 PM IST

The Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, at its meeting held on Wednesday, recommended the appointment

Representational Image. (Source:DC)

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Collegium has approved a proposal for the appointment of an advocate as a Judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

The Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, at its meeting held on Wednesday, recommended the appointment of advocate Balaji Medamalli as a High Court judge.

“In its meeting held on January 28, 2026, the Supreme Court Collegium approved the proposal for the appointment of Shri Balaji Medamalli, also known as M. Balaji, advocate, as a Judge of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh,” the Collegium resolution stated.

