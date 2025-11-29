SC Clears Maha LB Polls, Binds Results To Verdict

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Maharashtra government and its state election commission to conduct local body elections as scheduled but made it clear that poll results of all bodies will depend on its verdict on the challenge to alleged breach of 50 per cent ceiling on quota for reservation.

A two-judge bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi also said that as many as 27 pleas concerning OBC reservation in local bodies will be taken up for final hearing by a three-judge bench on January 21, 2026.

In May 2025, the bench had directed the Maharashtra government and the SEC to conduct the long-pending elections within four months, and to grant OBC reservation based on the legal framework that existed prior to the Banthia Commission report.

Senior Advocate Balbir Singh, appearing for SEC, said that 50 per cent ceiling on quota has been breached only in 40 municipal councils and 17 nagar panchayats.

He said there are a total 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats where the poll process has begun and there are "only 40 municipal councils, out of 246, where reservation is exceeding 50 per cent and similarly, there are 17, out of 42 nagar panchayats, where this ceiling is breached".

Noting the submission, the apex court said the SEC can proceed with the election but the results will be dependent on the final outcome of the case.

It also said the State poll panel may proceed with the elections for other zila parishad, panchayat samiti and nagar parishad, where the issue of breach of 50 per cent quota is not there. However, the results of these local bodies will also depend on the final verdict in the case, it said.

The CJI said: "Today we are making only a temporary arrangement, till the matter is finally heard. On January 21, a three-judge bench can hear. There should not be any objection from either side."

Earlier, the bench had pulled up the SEC for non-compliance of its order and directed it to hold local body polls, stalled since 2022, to be completed by January 31, 2026 without further extension.

Earlier on November 19, the bench had asked the state government to consider deferring the process of nomination for local body elections till the issue of grant of 27 per cent reservation for the Other Backward Class (OBC) is adjudicated upon by it.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh argued that previous orders, including a July 2022 direction by a three-judge bench led by Justice A M Khanwilkar, since retired, approving the Banthia Committee recommendations, had created confusion.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the state government, had said that state authorities acted under a "bona fide interpretation" of the court's orders.

The State had constituted the Jayant Kumar Banthia Commission in March 2022 to determine empirical data for OBC reservation. The Commission submitted its report in July 2022.

In December 2021, the top court stayed the quota, holding that it could only be implemented after fulfilling the triple-test requirement laid down in earlier judgments.

The triple test entails the establishment of a commission to study backwardness, and second, determination of the specific proportion of reservation based on the commission's findings and third, ensuring that the total reservation for SCs, STs, and OBCs does not exceed 50 per cent of the total seats.