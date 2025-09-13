SC Bans Reels On Its Premises

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has banned clicking photographs, making social media reels, and videography within its high-security premises.

In a circular, the court directed that interviews and live broadcasts by media be confined to the designated lawn area in the low-security zone. Use of mobile phones, cameras, tripods, and selfie sticks for photography or videography in the high-security area has been prohibited, except for official purposes.

The circular warned that violations by advocates, litigants, interns, or law clerks would be dealt with by their respective bar associations or councils. Media personnel found violating the rules may face suspension of access to the high-security zone for a month.

It further said violations by staff or registry officials would be viewed seriously, while other stakeholders could face departmental disciplinary action. Security personnel have been empowered to stop anyone from taking photographs or making videos inside the restricted zone.