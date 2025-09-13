 Top
Home » Nation

SC Bans Reels On Its Premises

Nation
DC Correspondent
13 Sept 2025 12:13 AM IST

Supreme Court has banned clicking photographs, making social media reels, and videography within its high-security premises.

SC Bans Reels On Its Premises
x
Supreme Court (Image:DC)

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has banned clicking photographs, making social media reels, and videography within its high-security premises.

In a circular, the court directed that interviews and live broadcasts by media be confined to the designated lawn area in the low-security zone. Use of mobile phones, cameras, tripods, and selfie sticks for photography or videography in the high-security area has been prohibited, except for official purposes.
The circular warned that violations by advocates, litigants, interns, or law clerks would be dealt with by their respective bar associations or councils. Media personnel found violating the rules may face suspension of access to the high-security zone for a month.
It further said violations by staff or registry officials would be viewed seriously, while other stakeholders could face departmental disciplinary action. Security personnel have been empowered to stop anyone from taking photographs or making videos inside the restricted zone.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Supreme Court New Delhi news 
India Delhi New Delhi 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X