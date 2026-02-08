SC Bail: Former Chhattisgarh minister Kawasi Lakhma to Stay in Odisha’s Malkangiri

Bhubaneswar: Former Chhattisgarh minister and sitting Konta MLA Kawasi Lakhma will stay in Odisha’s Malkangiri district following conditions set by the Supreme Court while granting him interim bail.

According to sources, a bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant granted Lakhma interim bail on February 3, 2026, with the condition that he would not enter Chhattisgarh except for court hearings. In compliance with the order, Lakhma has chosen neighbouring Malkangiri district, which borders Chhattisgarh, as his temporary place of residence.

Lakhma arrived in Malkangiri on Saturday, where he was accorded a warm welcome by Congress leaders and party workers. He later held a meeting with the district Congress president and other senior leaders to discuss organisational matters.

During the interaction, Lakhma said he would strictly abide by all conditions imposed by the Supreme Court. He also expressed his intention to use his stay in Malkangiri to understand local issues and remain connected with the people.

His arrival has generated enthusiasm among local Congress workers, who described his presence as a morale boost for the party in the border district.

Lakhma was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the state police on April 2, 2025, in connection with the Chhattisgarh liquor scam.

One of the conditions imposed by the court was that Lakhma must live outside his home state and appear in court on trial dates. The bench also directed him to submit his passport to the trial court and not attempt to influence witnesses. In addition, he must share his mobile number and whereabouts with the probe agencies during the trial.

According to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the alleged liquor scam in Chhattisgarh took place between 2019 and 2022 during the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government and resulted in a massive loss to the state exchequer.