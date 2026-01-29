SC Asks NHAI To Explore Gaushalas On Highways

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday suggested that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) consider directing road concessionaires to set up gaushalas (cowsheds) under their corporate social responsibility (CSR) obligations to take care of stray animals entering national highways.

A three-judge Bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N.V. Anjaria made the observation while reserving its verdict on a batch of petitions seeking modification of the court’s November 7 order on the relocation and sterilisation of stray dogs.

The Bench expressed dissatisfaction with the compliance efforts of Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. It described Punjab’s sterilisation of about 100 stray dogs a day as grossly inadequate, calling it a “needle in a haystack”.

The court also asked NHAI to explore the development of a mobile application through which the public could report sightings of stray animals on national highways. “You can also ask the concessionaires to set up a gaushala after, say, every 50 km, where stray animals can be taken care of under CSR,” the Bench observed.

Counsel for NHAI said the authority would examine the feasibility of developing such an app and of asking concessionaires to establish gaushalas. He informed the court that there were over 1,300 vulnerable locations on national highways and that measures were being taken to prevent road accidents. While many states had acted to remove stray cattle from highways, he said some, including Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Rajasthan, were yet to take adequate steps.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for Rajasthan, said sterilisation centres had been set up and fencing provided around educational institutions. However, the court noted that the state had only 45 vans to catch stray dogs, which it said was insufficient. “Jaipur alone would need around 20 vans. Unless you ramp up facilities, vehicles and manpower, how will you implement the CSVR formula?” Justice Mehta asked.

The Bench warned that failure to address the issue promptly would only worsen the problem, noting that the stray dog population could rise by 10-15 per cent every year if unchecked.

The court was hearing petitions seeking modification of its November 7, 2025, order directing authorities to remove stray animals from institutional areas and roads.