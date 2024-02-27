SC Adjourns Naidu's Bail Case for Hearing After Three Weeks

The government told the court that Naidu’s family members made “threatening” statements to "intimidate" public servants involved in the probe. After hearing the arguments, the bench posted the matter for further hearing after three weeks.The bench of Justices Bela M. Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal was told that the family members of Naidu made public statements that they would take action against the officers when the Telugu Desam returned to power.The top court was hearing the government's plea against a November 20, 2023, order of the AP High Court that granted regular bail to Naidu in this case.Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the state government, told the bench, "We made a plea for filing of additional documents. Statements have been made by the family members of the accused (Naidu)... The family members are saying when we will come to power, we will take action against all these officers."“My (state's) ultimate prayer in the SLP (special leave petition) is to cancel the bail. I am in appeal against the order of bail. I am showing you a circumstance which is relevant," Rohatgi said.In the application filed in SC through advocate Mahfooz A. Nazki, the state sought permission to file additional documents.“By way of the present application, the petitioner/applicant (AP government) wishes to bring on record an additional document, being the transcripts of two interviews given by Nara Lokesh, the son of the respondent (Naidu) herein, on Dec 19, 2023…."“The contents of these interviews indicate that both Nara Lokesh and the respondent herein are taking steps and making statements to intimidate government officers and police officials in order to hamper the investigation of the subject crime and other crimes wherein the respondent is involved," it stated.It said the transcripts of these two interviews were relevant to the determination of whether Naidu ought to be granted bail.Rohatgi told the bench that benefit or liberty of bail cannot be given to those who make such threatening statements just before the elections.Senior Advocate Harish Salve, representing Naidu, said they would file a response to the application.Directing Salve to file the response within two weeks, the bench posted the matter for further hearing after three weeks.The state police had arrested Naidu on September 9 last year for alleged misappropriation of funds from the AP State Skill Development Corporation when he was the chief minister in 2015, causing a purported loss of `371 crore to the state exchequer. Naidu denies the charge.