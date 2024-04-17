SC adjourns AP Govt's plea challenging bail to Chandrababu

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned the petition filed by Andhra Pradesh Government challenging the bail granted to Telugu Desam Party chief N. Chandrababu Naidu in connection with the Skill development case.

The plea came up before a supreme court bench, where the counsel standing for the state said that they have filed for an interlocutory application in the matter.

The bench observed that the said application was not found on record and decided to adjourn the matter to May 7.

Advocate Ranjith Kumar, the counsel for the state, has argued that Chandrababu Naidu should follow all the conditions set for the bail by the AP High Court except for the relaxations given by the top court like participating in public meetings.

The advocate told the court that Chandrababu Naidu and his son are threatening government officials while participating in public meetings. Chandrababu Naidu's counsel intervening the arguments said that the comments made by Naidu's son are irrelevant to the case.

The apex court after hearing the arguments said that it will take action if any such comments were made by the former chief minister.



