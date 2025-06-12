SBI Hires 13455 Junior Associates To Boost Customer Service

Mumbai: State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender has completed the recruitment of 13,455 junior associates to enhance customer experience at its branches nationwide. The final list of selected candidates has been published on the Bank’s official careers website.

The recruitment aimed to fill vacancies across 35 States and Union Territories, making it one of the significant hiring efforts in the industry said a statement from the bank.

The selection process commenced with Preliminary Examinations held in February and March 2025 and the Main Examinations conducted in April 2025. Following a rigorous and transparent evaluation, 13,455 candidates have been selected for appointment.



Speaking on the announcement, SBI Chairman, CS Setty, stated, “Our total recruitment across categories is about 18,000 people, out of which around 13,500 will be clerical recruitment, 3,000 will be probationary officers and local-based officers. As we onboard this new talent pool, we further aim to strengthen our human resource capabilities by implementing structured skill development programmes aligned with evolving functional and technological requirements.”

State Bank of India is the employer to over 2,36,000 employees. The bank currently has 22,937 branches spread across 17 circles.