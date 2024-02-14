SBI Donates Solar Power System To Gurukul





Hyderabad: The State Bank of India (SBI) donated solar power system worth `18 lakh to Sri Sankara Gurukula Veda Patasala (SSGVP), situated at Ponnala village, Shamirpet as part of its CSR activity here on Wednesday, Ashwini Kumar Tewari, managing director (Corporate banking and subsidiaries) was in town to review the bank’s CSR activities.



SSGVP is a charitable trust that was floated in 1984 to disseminate knowledge in vedic sciences and shastras through the gurukulam system. The patasala presently has a strength of 150 students, who are trained in Indian traditional Veda recitation, mathematics, social science, modern science and computers.



Addressing the gathering, Tewari said “SBI believes that our success is intertwined with prosperity of the society that we serve and therefore we actively engage in initiatives focused on education, healthcare, environmental sustainability and community development. By embracing corporate social responsibility, we strengthen our bonds with stakeholders, foster inclusive growth and contribute to building a better and more equitable future for all.”





