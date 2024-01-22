SBI Donates Mobile Cancer Screening Bus To Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital

Hyderabad: Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute on Sunday unveiled a cutting-edge a bus to offer cancer screening services. The State Bank of India has donated Rs 1.5 crore to the service under its corporate social responsibility programme.

Inaugurated by institute chairman Nandamuri Balakrishna, actor and AP legislator, and SBI CGM Rajesh Kumar, the bus, costing Rs 1.6 crore, will be equipped with digital X-ray and mammography machines and ultrasound scanner.

The bus is equipped with the necessary infrastructure to provide the results immediately. The intention is to detect cancer symptoms at an early stage, with immediate result provision.

Dr Kalpana Raghunath highlighted the hospital's extensive efforts, including organising 1,177 camps where 2,24,532 individuals have been screened, to detect cancer early. During these camps 7,235 X-rays, 31,304 ultrasound scans, 15,912 mammograms and 40,155 Pap smear tests for women were conducted.

Balakrishna expressed gratitude to the SBI for its continuous support and emphasised the importance of early detection. He said that the hospital undertook the initiative keeping given prevailing conditions wherein people do not go for tests due to fear, shyness, ignorance or a lack of awareness.