Saurabh Bharadwaj, Satyendar Jain Booked in Hospital Scam

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of Delhi has booked former health ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Satyendar Jain in connection with a ₹5,500-crore hospital construction scam, alleging major financial irregularities and inflated tenders in 24 healthcare infrastructure projects under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

The FIR, filed earlier this week, claims that the project costs were deliberately inflated and deadlines repeatedly extended without justification, resulting in massive cost overruns. Both Bharadwaj and Jain are accused of abusing their positions to push through unjustified approvals and overlook procedural lapses. The ACB has also identified several contractors and consultants allegedly complicit in the scam.

According to officials, the tenders for new hospitals and upgrades were floated between 2020 and 2023, but several of the projects saw no progress on the ground, despite large sums already disbursed.

Sources said the ACB may summon Bharadwaj and Jain for questioning next week. The case is being seen as a major setback for the AAP, which has long projected itself as a crusader against corruption. The investigation is ongoing, and more names may be added to the FIR, officials said.