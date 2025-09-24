 Top
Saudi Grand Mufti’s Death: PM Modi Offers Condolences

PTI
24 Sept 2025 10:59 AM IST

Sheikh Abdulaziz served as the top religious authority of the Islamic state for over two decades. His death was announced on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sheikh Abdulaziz al-Sheikh, the Saudi grand mufti in the frame (Image/PTI and AP File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the death of Saudi Arabia's grand mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al AlSheikh.

Modi said on X, "Deepest condolences on the sad demise of the Grand Mufti of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, His Eminence Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al AlSheikh. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Kingdom and its people in this moment of grief."

Sheikh Abdulaziz served as the top religious authority of the Islamic state for over two decades. His death was announced on Tuesday.
