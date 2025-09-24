Saudi Grand Mufti’s Death: PM Modi Offers Condolences

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the death of Saudi Arabia's grand mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al AlSheikh.

Modi said on X, "Deepest condolences on the sad demise of the Grand Mufti of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, His Eminence Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al AlSheikh. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Kingdom and its people in this moment of grief."