Sathya Sai Baba’s Teachings Shine on His Birth Anniversary
Devotees revisit his timeless messages of love, service and spiritual unity.
On the birth anniversary of spiritual leader Sathya Sai Baba, devotees and followers worldwide are reflecting on his profound teachings, which continue to inspire lives through messages of love, service, and spiritual unity. Sathya Sai Baba’s quotes emphasize selfless living, compassion, and the power of the heart over material pursuits.
Some of his most notable quotes include:
“Plant the seeds of Love in your hearts. Let them grow into trees of Service and shower the sweet fruit of Ananda. Share the Ananda with all. That is the proper way to celebrate the Birthday.”
“Distance is no bar for the dawn of love, the lotus blooms as soon as the sun peeps over the horizon.”
“There is only one language, the language of the Heart. There is only one religion, the religion of Love.”
“You must be a Lotus, unfolding its petals when the Sun rises in the sky, unaffected by the slush where it is born or even the water which sustains it.”
“What do we lose by another’s good fortune? Let us celebrate with them, or strive to emulate them, that should be our desire and determination.”
“Discipline trains you to put up with disappointments; every rose has a thorn.”
“Small minds select narrow roads; expand your mental vision and take to the broad road of helpfulness, compassion, and service.”
“Once we surrender our mind to GOD completely, HE will take care of us in every way.”
“You can hear the footsteps of God when silence reigns in the mind.”
“Unity is the secret of social progress, and service to society is the means to promote it.”
Baba’s teachings remind followers that true spiritual growth comes from love, compassion, selfless service, and unity, making his messages as relevant today as they were during his lifetime.